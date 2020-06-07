Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, center, makes his way with his staff to give a news conference on the victims of a shooting where 5 people were killed Monday, April 27, 2020, at a home in Milwaukee, Wis., Monday, April 27, 2020.at the scene of a shooting where five people were killed in Milwaukee, Wis., Monday, April 27, 2020. Morales said his department received a call around 10:30 a.m. Monday from a man who said his family was dead. The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)