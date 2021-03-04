MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s public health managers continue to be vague about how many fans will be allowed to watch a Brewers game in person this year.
Milwaukee Health Commissioner Marlaina Jackson on Tuesday said the number of fans depends on the team’s safety plan.
“We did have a walkthrough last Friday at American Family Field,” Jackson explained on the city’s coronavirus update call. “As anticipated, we did have some feedback and some adjustments that needed to be made to the plan.”
Jackson did not say what those adjustments are, or just what the city expects from the Brewers.
Milwaukee’s baseball team wants 35% of fan capacity in the stands this season. There are reports that the city is willing to allow only 10% of the stadium’s total capacity.
The Brewers filed a 300-plus page safety report with Jackson and her health department. The plan covers everything from face masks and temperature screenings to a near total ban on tailgating, as well as new rules for where fans can eat and drink inside the stadium.
The Brewers are even willing to leave the retractable roof at American Family Field open all season if that helps get fans in the stands. No one from the team is commenting about the city’s review, or the delay in getting final word about fans.
Opening Day for Milwaukee is April 1, which is scheduled to be a home game.