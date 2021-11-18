NEW BERLIN — Sawdust may be a miniature therapy horse, but there is nothing miniature about his personality.
“One thing I always tell people is that he may be small in stature, but not in personality,” said Alexa Billstrom, owner of Sawdust.
Billstrom said that although Sawdust may boss around the bigger horses at his stable in New Berlin, when it comes time to being a therapy horse, his demeanor completely changes and he has the innate ability to recognize who needs him the most.
Billstrom brings Sawdust to nursing homes, hospitals, schools, fundraiser events, birthday parties and he does some modeling as well. Most recently, Billstrom brought Sawdust to the Tudor Oaks Senior Living Community in Muskego.
“The residents love it, and every time Sawdust comes in it just puts a smile on their faces,” said Julie Ninham, volunteer coordinator at Tudor Oaks.
Sawdust has visited Tudor Oaks numerous times, including during the worst of the pandemic, when Billstrom brought him from window to window so he could interact with residents from outside their windows.
“My driving force with the work that I do is to be able to bring a bit of joy to someone’s day, even if only for a few minutes,” said Billstrom. “I can’t even put into words how special it is to be able to witness Sawdust impact so many different people and to put smiles on countless faces.”
Sawdust was found running along the road just along the Wisconsin/Illinois border and was handed over by law enforcement to the Hooved Animal Humane Society of Woodstock, Illinois.
After many unsuccessful attempts to locate an owner, he was put up for adoption and was adopted by Billstrom in 2015. “He was completely untrained when I adopted him, and I didn’t have any intentions of training him to become a therapy horse but his temperament proved itself quickly,” said Billstrom.
Although not entirely sure how old Sawdust is, Billstrom believes that he is about eight years old and will live between 30 and 40 years of age.
The motivation behind training animals to become therapy animals came from her being introduced to them while her sister was being treated for cancer at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in 2017.
“I was able to witness firsthand just how healing animals can be for someone in distress,” said Billstrom. “I then began to research the training and certification process for therapy animals.”
Before Sawdust was certified, Billstrom had her golden retriever, Molly, certified as a therapy animal.
She got Sawdust certified as a therapy animal six months to a year after Molly.
To be certified as therapy animals, animals must be well potty-trained, learn basic obedience, become used to medical equipment and — possibly the most important thing — enjoy what they’re doing.
“He’s definitely a horse who enjoys working and enjoys his job, but I also make sure to advocate for him if I notice that he’s had enough of a visit or needs a break,” said Billstrom.
Sawdust stays at the Blue Ridge Farm in New Berlin, where he has his own shelter among other horses.
Billstrom said that sometimes she will have Sawdust spend the night at her house as well.
Apart from doing therapy visits with Billstrom,, she frankly takes Sawdust walking in downtown Waukesha and Milwaukee, and also has him run alongside her while she bikes.
His favorite snacks include Frosted Flakes and Sour Patch Kids.
If you are interested in getting in touch with Billstrom about bringing Sawdust to your facility, school, fundraiser event or birthday party, search “Sawdust The Miniature Therapy Horse” on Facebook and send a message regarding the event to Sawdust’s Facebook page.
“I never intended on doing this, but the joy that Sawdust brings to people when they meet him makes it so worth it,” said Billstrom.