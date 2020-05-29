Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN, saying
he takes total responsibility for the arrest of one of the network’s
crews Friday as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis
following the death of George Floyd.
‘‘This is a very public apology to that team,’’ Walz said at a news
conference hours after correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues
were taken into custody by the Minnesota State Patrol and later
released.
Jimenez was handcuffed and led away while reporting live on the air
shortly after 5 a.m. Central Time. His colleagues Bill Kirkos and
Leonel Mendez were also taken away, with Mendez placing his still-
running camera on the ground to record his arrest.
When first approached by officers, Jimenez, who is black, told
them, ‘‘put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way.’’
After being told he was being arrested and his microphone taken
away for handcuffing, Jimenez asked why he was being arrested and did
not get an answer.
The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that the journalists
were among four people arrested as troopers were ‘‘clearing the
streets and restoring order’’ following the protests. Floyd died on
Memorial Day shortly after being taken into custody on suspicion of
passing a bad check and a white police officer knelt on his neck.
The patrol said the CNN journalists ‘‘were released once they were
confirmed to be members of the media.’’
Jimenez was holding what appeared to be a laminated ID card before
he was handcuffed, and his fellow crew members told police that they
were from CNN and showing the scene live on the air.
‘‘I’ve never seen anything like this,’’ CNN ‘‘New Day’’ co-anchor
John Berman said.
CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker quickly called Walz demanding to
know what happened, the governor said. The crew was released within
an hour.
After being led out of a police van and released, Jimenez said he
was confused about what happened since he had been showing his
credentials to authorities while covering the story all week. He said
he was glad that his arrest was shown on the air.
‘‘You don’t have to doubt my story,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s not filtered
in any way. You saw it for your own eyes. That gave me a little bit
of comfort. But it was definitely nerve-wracking.’’
The National Association of Black Journalists condemned the arrest
of Jimenez.
‘‘We are relieved to see Omar has been released, but we are still
disturbed by the apparent violation of First Amendment rights that
are the bedrock of journalism,’’ NABJ tweeted Friday. Similarly, CNN
competitors MSNBC, CBS News and Fox News all condemned the arrest.
The Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the
University of Minnesota also denounced the arrests.
‘‘The CNN crew, as well as all journalists, have a First Amendment
right to cover the protests,’’ said Jane E. Kirtley, Silha Professor
of Media Ethics and Law and director of the Silha Center.
Walz said it was important for all journalists covering the story
to know that their safety was a top priority.
‘‘We have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to
tell this story,’’ he said.