Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew

Police move through an area during demonstrations Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN, saying 

he takes total responsibility for the arrest of one of the network’s 

crews Friday as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis 

following the death of George Floyd.

  ‘‘This is a very public apology to that team,’’ Walz said at a news 

conference hours after correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues 

were taken into custody by the Minnesota State Patrol and later 

released.

  Jimenez was handcuffed and led away while reporting live on the air 

shortly after 5 a.m. Central Time. His colleagues Bill Kirkos and 

Leonel Mendez were also taken away, with Mendez placing his still-

running camera on the ground to record his arrest.

  When first approached by officers, Jimenez, who is black, told 

them, ‘‘put us back where you want us. We are getting out of your way.’’

  After being told he was being arrested and his microphone taken 

away for handcuffing, Jimenez asked why he was being arrested and did 

not get an answer.

  The Minnesota State Patrol said on Twitter that the journalists 

were among four people arrested as troopers were ‘‘clearing the 

streets and restoring order’’ following the protests. Floyd died on 

Memorial Day shortly after being taken into custody on suspicion of 

passing a bad check and a white police officer knelt on his neck.

  The patrol said the CNN journalists ‘‘were released once they were 

confirmed to be members of the media.’’

  Jimenez was holding what appeared to be a laminated ID card before 

he was handcuffed, and his fellow crew members told police that they 

were from CNN and showing the scene live on the air.

  ‘‘I’ve never seen anything like this,’’ CNN ‘‘New Day’’ co-anchor 

John Berman said.

  CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker quickly called Walz demanding to 

know what happened, the governor said. The crew was released within 

an hour.

  After being led out of a police van and released, Jimenez said he 

was confused about what happened since he had been showing his 

credentials to authorities while covering the story all week. He said 

he was glad that his arrest was shown on the air.

  ‘‘You don’t have to doubt my story,’’ he said. ‘‘It’s not filtered 

in any way. You saw it for your own eyes. That gave me a little bit 

of comfort. But it was definitely nerve-wracking.’’

  The National Association of Black Journalists condemned the arrest 

of Jimenez.

  ‘‘We are relieved to see Omar has been released, but we are still 

disturbed by the apparent violation of First Amendment rights that 

are the bedrock of journalism,’’ NABJ tweeted Friday. Similarly, CNN 

competitors MSNBC, CBS News and Fox News all condemned the arrest.

  The Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the 

University of Minnesota also denounced the arrests.

  ‘‘The CNN crew, as well as all journalists, have a First Amendment 

right to cover the protests,’’ said Jane E. Kirtley, Silha Professor 

of Media Ethics and Law and director of the Silha Center.

  Walz said it was important for all journalists covering the story 

to know that their safety was a top priority.

  ‘‘We have got to ensure that there is a safe spot for journalism to 

tell this story,’’ he said.

Recommended for you