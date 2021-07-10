This Aug. 21, 2016 photo shows John Thompson, now a state representative, at a fundraiser at Central High School in St. Paul, Minn. Thompson, who was ticketed for a driver’s license violation is alleging he was racially profiled. The citation says State Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul, who is Black, presented a Wisconsin license during a traffic stop in St. Paul Sunday, July 4, 2021 . (Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press via AP)