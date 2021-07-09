OCONOMOWOC — Dee Sindberg fondly refers to her husband Mark as a “tall glass of water.” At age 60, the 6-foot-7-inch retired Oconomowoc physical and health educator and coach has always focused on staying healthy and living life to its fullest.
This spring, Mark purchased a low-ride recumbent bike in his efforts to get back in shape after knee replacement surgery. “Mark has always been an athlete and an avid bicyclist. He usually bikes by himself, but on June 19, he asked me to go along with him,” explained Dee.
The couple packed up their bikes and headed out to the Bugline Trail, a paved recreational path spanning 15.6 miles between the Merton and Menomonee Falls area. After riding for about 40 minutes, Dee and Mark stopped to drink some water and chat.
Soon after they started riding again the Sindbergs’ lives changed forever.
“We decided to turn around and go back to the parking lot. I was riding behind Mark, and I noticed that he started veering off the trail and then he just fell off his bike. It was like he was moving in slow motion,” said Dee.
“I yelled and ran over to him. Another biker named Joseph stopped to help me roll Mark over. At first, I thought he was having a stroke. His eyes were fixed and dilated, and he had no pulse. I started rescue breathing and doing chest compressions.”
Every second counts
Like her husband, Dee Sindberg has made a career of inspiring students to lead healthy lives — teaching physical education, health, and dance classes for the last 20 years at Oconomowoc High School.
“Being certified in CPR is a requirement for my job, but I have never had to resuscitate anyone, and it was my husband. I wasn’t sure if I was doing it right. I don’t think I have ever been so scared in my life,” said Dee with emotion.
A woman passing by on the trail called 911 and the dispatch operator started counting out loud along with Dee so that she could keep the proper rhythm during chest compressions. Dee and Joseph worked together for the next five to six minutes until first responders could reach them on the Bugline Trail.
“Joseph stayed with me the whole time. I wish I knew his last name because I just want to thank him,” added Dee.
Just a few minutes down the trail at Lisbon Community Park, the annual Lisbon Community Festival was in full swing. Tony Emanuele, division chief for the Lisbon Fire Department, was at the event with several other first responders and their fire rescue apparatus.
“I received the call that there was a medical emergency happening about three-quarters of a mile down the Bugline Trail. I was standing right next to a Lisbon Park employee and his ATV. I grabbed him and said, ‘You need to take me down the Bugline.’ The Waukesha County Sheriff who was also standing there gave me his portable AED (defibrillator) out of his trunk. It took us about five minutes to get to Dee and Mark,” explained Emanuele.
‘The stars aligned that day’
Tony Emanuele has been working in fire and rescue since 1982. He admitted what happened along the Bugline Trail on June 19 was a rare occurrence in his 39 years as a first responder.
“When I arrived at the scene, they were doing great CPR on Mark. They were working so well together to provide oxygen to his brain and move blood around his body,” he said. “The stars aligned that day and by the grace of God everything was in the right place, and it was awesome. I think Dee saved Mark’s life — she was very heroic.”
Emanuele applied the AED and shocked Mark two times to try to get his heart beating on its own again. In the meantime, an ambulance from the Sussex Fire Department was making its way down the narrow trail to transport him to the hospital.
Kate DeFrain is a paramedic with the Lisbon Fire Department and was on the ambulance that day.
“I can’t express how incredible the team worked together to save Mark. Starting CPR right away helped his chances for survival. More people should learn CPR because you never know when you could help save someone’s life,” she said.
Mark spent the next six days in the hospital and has no memory of the incident. An implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) placed under his collarbone now helps monitor and detect irregular heartbeats.
“I’ve been an athlete my whole life and a gym teacher for 30 years. I take care of myself — this wasn’t supposed to happen to me! But this is a story of rescue and survival,” said Mark.
The day he was released from the hospital, Mark and Dee went to the Lisbon Fire Department to reunite with Emanuele, DeFrain and the other first responders who were on the scene that day on the Bugline Trail.
“Seeing Mark walk into the station and having the chance to talk with the family was phenomenal. This is why we do this — we’re here to help people and all our hard work is worth it,” said DeFrain.
“There was a lot of hugging. When Tony and Kate walked up to me, our eyes locked and I said, ‘I remember you!’ They did such a fantastic job. It was a miracle — everything that happened,” added Dee. “This been a life-changing event, and it’s so amazing I have my husband.”
“It’s a miracle. A lot of things fell into place for me to be able to tell this story. My wife is my hero. Under this extreme pressure she was able to save my life,” Mark said.