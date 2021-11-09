THIENSVILLE — Flags in Thiensville are flying at half-staff for the village’s longtime president, arguably its biggest champion and, quite literally, its ambassador.
Don Molyneux was the longest serving elected official in Thiensville and a decorated U.S. Army officer in World War II. He died last Wednesday at the age of 102.
Blessed was the organization that counted Molyneux among its members. He had a deep, abiding commitment to community service that was fostered growing up on a farm in Mahaska County, Iowa.
Former Thiensville Administrator Dianne Robertson remembers that she tried to turn Molyneux down for the job three times, but he wouldn’t hear of it.
“He finally called me and did not give me an option, he said, ‘so when is your starting date?’” said Robertson, who was hired in 1998. “I couldn’t say no.”
Molyneux was first elected as a village trustee in 1970 and served in that capacity for more than 25 years before being elected village president for 12 years, until 2012.
Robertson said that, even prior to Molyneux joining the Village Board, he was a founding member of the village’s reserve police force in 1967 and served on it for 49 years.
In 2003, Molyneux was a Thiensville ambassador to Tomisoto, Japan.
“Don was one of a kind. His generosity and commitment to the community over the years were unsurpassed,” said Robertson, whose own service to the village was so decorated that she received the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s James Ryan Lifetime Achievement Award last year.
Robertson spoke at Molyneux's funeral held in Oskaloosa, Iowa Saturday.
She recalled how she called Molyneux “Mr. President,” but not always. Sometimes it was more fitting to call him boss, confidant, the gentleman’s gentleman, mentor, adviser, encourager, her second father or simply, friend.
Robertson said that Molyneux took great pride in the fact he and his beloved wife of nearly 76 years, LaVerne, called the village home for 64 years.
“Don always set a good example for future generations, given his love for Thiensville and his passion for community service,” she said.
Current Village President Van Mobley, who called Molyneux “one for the ages” and said he was always available to Mobley as a young village president, offering counsel on numerous occasions.
“Things almost always worked out better if I listened to him, and I usually did,” Mobley said. “Don always reminded me that the village is its own center of gravity and that the president is an important, but not the only, body circling around it. The president serves by playing his or her role, and not somebody else’s.”
Service in different capacities
Molyneux graduated from What Cheer High School in Iowa at the age of 16 and attended Capital City Commercial College in Des Moines, before being selected in the first draft of the United States Army in 1939.
He moved to Fort Knox, Ky., to complete his basic training. He rose through the ranks and later served with General Patton and General Eisenhower during the war, stationed in Italy and North Africa from November 1940 to October 1945 in the armored division. Molyneux retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel.
In 2010, Molyneux got to take part in the Honor Flight to see the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C.
Active civic life
He and his wife were deeply entrenched in Thiensville, both taking an active role in their community. More recently, Don Molyneux served on the Thiensville Business Association, Frank L. Weyenberg Library Board of Trustees, Weyenberg Public Library Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors, Logemann Community Board and the Mequon/Thiensville Historical Society Board as its treasurer.
Among the many other organizations to which Molyneux belonged were the: Thiensville-Mequon Lions Club, where he was past president American Legion Howard J. Schroeder Post #457 Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce James W. Hays Masonic Lodge Tripoli Shrine of North America Ozaukee Chapter #147 Order of the Eastern Star Mequon United Methodist Church Ozaukee Cancer
Society Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County Junior Auxiliary of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin One of Molyneux’s longest affiliations was with the Lions Club, which he joined in 1957. Jim Deller of the Thiensville-Mequon Lions Club said its members are saddened to hear about “Lion Molyneux’s” passing.
“Don had a long history of service to his community,” Deller said.
Molyneux was recognized by community organizations on countless occasions, including receiving the Lions Club International Foundation Melvin Jones Award and Mequon-Thiensville Chamber of Commerce 1999 Citizen of the Year Award.
The village recognized him in 2004 with a park named in his honor at 150. S. Main Street. An obelisk at the park that recognizes his service, both to his country and his community.