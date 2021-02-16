VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA — After an aggressive fire attack began around 2:44 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday, a house at W256-S5041 Oakdale Drive resulted in extreme damage to the home.
According to the Village of Waukesha Fire Department press release, the department responded with automatic mutual aid from area fire departments.
All occupants safely evacuated the home prior to the department’s arrival.
Upon the department’s arrival, flames were seen on the exterior of the rear of the home with heavy smoke from the roof and soffits. Crews were forced back out of the structure while fighting the fire due to multiple floor levels of the house being exposed to the fire and the weakened stability. One firefighter sustained a minor injury due to the icy conditions.
“The extreme cold weather causing icy conditions hampered efforts to fight this fire, especially the transporting of water to the scene with no hydrants in this area,” the release said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, it appears to be related to a natural wood burning fireplace. A total of 18 fire departments from Waukesha County and surrounding counties assisted the call.