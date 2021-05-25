More charges coming for man who allegedly threw nails onto area roads

PORT WASHINGTON — Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol will have to file separate misdemeanor charges — rather than one general felony charge — against the Grafton man accused of throwing nails on roadways throughout southern Ozaukee County, a judge ruled last Wednesday.
Theodore Drazovic, 27, was charged in February with one count of felony damage to property. To be a felony, damage must exceed $2,500, state statutes dictate.
Gerol argued that state statutes allow him to add up the damages from the numerous people who had to replace or fix tires and charge Drazovic with a felony. According to the complaint, the total damage reported in Grafton alone is $7,217.78. Drazovic’s attorney, Brian Herro, argued that the language of the statutes required the charges to be broken down into separate misdemeanors. Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Steven Cain agreed with Herro.
The complaint against Drazovic outlines dozens of instances where nails and screws were found strewn across roadways in Mequon, Grafton and Cedarburg.
Nineteen different instances in Mequon alone are detailed in the complaint. In one case last September, 182 1 3/4-inch roofing nails were scattered between Oriole Lane and Riverland Drive. In another, 128 finishing nails were found Sept. 13 on Buntrock Avenue, just east of the Mequon Police Department.
The Grafton Police Department has taken at least 48 reports of tires damaged by nails. Police noted that roofing nails and construction nails and screws were reported scattered across several major roadways, side roads, in a park, and in the entrance ways of apartment complexes and businesses.
Cedarburg police also took reports of nails on Columbia Road and Keup Road.
Gerol told the News Graphic that there is a basis to charge as many as 50 misdemeanor counts, but there are reasons for not taking that route.
“Each conviction will carry court costs of around $500 — money that would be better spent on restitution,” Gerol said, should Drazovic be found guilty “So, I will likely file the minimum number of charges to achieve the maximum amount of probation. Here, that’s limited to three years, regardless of whether there are five or 50 convictions.”
Gerol said he believed it simply would have been “cleaner” to file one single felony A felony also reflects the significant damage that was caused by Drazovic’s alleged actions.
“One count alone would carry three years’ probation, and have less court costs than what five misdemeanors will require,” he said.
A felony would also allow for a state prison sentence.
“While it’s true that each count alone carries up to nine months in jail, I’ve rarely seen a judge order more than a year in the county jail,” Gerol said.
If Drazovic is convicted of the misdemeanors, the number of counts should not limit the district attorney’s ability to obtain restitution for all of the people affected, Gerol said.