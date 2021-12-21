More than 2.4 million wreaths placed during Wreaths Across America

WASHINGTON COUNTY — National Wreaths Across America Day took place Saturday at 3,126 participating locations across the nation, including in Allenton. The Allenton American Legion Post 483 distributed wreaths at 15 cemeteries, according to a social media post from the organization.
More than 2 million volunteers helped place more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on headstones of fallen heroes.
Sixty-six tractor trailers delivered more than 250,000 veterans’ wreaths to Arlington Cemetery. This was the 29th year that veterans’ wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreath maker Morrill Worchester as a gift of thanks. Worchester has placed wreaths at Arlington each December since 1992.
“When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you for what we have in this country,” said Worchester. “I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and family continue to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country.”
Wreaths Across America would like to thank the communities, volunteers, sponsors, truck drivers, local officials and many others for coming together to support those who have protected freedom.
Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath was a gift sponsored by an individual or organization and placed on a headstone by volunteers as a small gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy. For centuries, evergreens have been used as a symbol of honor and have served as a living tribute renewed annually. Wreaths Across America believes the tradition represents a living memorial that honors veterans, active duty military and their families. When each wreath is placed the service member’s name is said out loud, ensuring their memory lives on.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Next year’s Wreaths Across America Day will be held Dec. 17.