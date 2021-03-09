MADISON - Wisconsin has crossed another milestone in its coronavirus vaccination effort.
The state’s Department of Health Services on Monday reported that more than 10% of people in the state have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Just over 603,000 people have gotten both doses of the vaccine. DHS says another 1 million-plus have received one dose.
Gov. Tony Evers said on Twitter that the state’s focus on getting shots into arms is beginning to show.
“Over the weekend Wisconsin led the nation on getting our vaccine supply distributed and in arms across the state. We’re giving our healthcare professionals the support they need to do their jobs and put an end to this pandemic,” the governor tweeted Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported over the weekend that Wisconsin has used over 87% of its vaccine supply so far.
Wisconsin has focused on second doses and getting teachers vaccinated since March 1. That was the date those eligible for the state’s Phase 1B shot could start to make vaccine appointments.
DHS reports that most people who have been both fully vaccinated and given just one shot are over 65 years old. They are also mostly women.
Public health managers at the state, and in places like Milwaukee are trying to do more to get more minorities vaccinated, but that remains a challenge.
DHS’s numbers show just 6% of the state’s black population has gotten a dose, and less than 3% of the state’s black population has received both doses of the vaccine. That’s compared to 17% of whites receiving the first dose and nearly 10% of whites receiving both doses.
Wisconsin has distributed 200,000 or more vaccine doses each week since the end of January.