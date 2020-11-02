This May 2020 photo provided by Britta Bloomquist of Duluth, Minn., shows her with an infusion to treat a rare type of arthritis called ankylosing spondylitis. Bloomquist has been reading her clinical notes for years, first struggling through red tape and more recently clicking into a secure online patient website. “It means information about your care can no longer be hidden from you. And you have a say in your care,” she says. (Britta Bloomquist via AP)