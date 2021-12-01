WEST BEND — Due to a recent increase of those in Washington County who need rental assistance and shelter services, Family Promise of Washington County had served the same number of people between January and August of 2021 as they did in all of 2020. Executive Director Lori Prescott explained the increase is due to various factors, including the lifted eviction moratorium and workplaces closing.
While there has been a steady stream of clients needing help each year, Prescott said COVID-19 brought forth a “wave of homelessness.” When the eviction moratorium lifted, many people lost their homes at once. Other individuals found themselves unemployed or underemployed as a result of their workplace or business closing.
In the past, Family Promise has also seen a longer wait list for individuals needing assistance. Now, the wait lists for both individual clients and families are the same length.
“The family numbers have grown tremendously this year,” said Prescott.
The organization first tries to prevent a client from losing their current home.
“If we can prevent anybody from becoming homeless in the homes that they are in, we will absolutely offer rental assistance,” said Prescott.
If an individual or family has already been evicted from their home, they can go to one of Family Promise’s emergency shelters: Promise Center for families or Karl’s Place for adults. Although both locations currently have a wait list, Family Promise provides vouchers for motels — especially as the temperature drops.
Family Promise then checks to see whether the client may qualify for rapid rehousing and if the organization could help with housing assistance.
“We try to save everyone from homelessness from the beginning to the end stages,” said Prescott.
Family Promise works with landlords in Washington County, but rental space is limited and the organization struggles to find landlords with open or vacant rental properties who are willing to work with them. Family Promise staff drive around each day in search of open units that are not advertised.
Those who are landlords or know of a landlord who is willing to help Family Promise’s mission are encouraged to reach out to the organization to learn more. Landlords are paid directly by Family Promise.
Monetary donations are accepted to help the organization provide rental assistance and shelter services to clients. Donations such as toilet paper, paper towel and laundry detergent pods are also needed. An Amazon Wishlist can be found on the organization’s website.
Christmas Promise is currently underway to help families and individuals in need this holiday season. Family Promise is taking sponsorships from donors and supporters to help clients move through the program and provide presents for children.
For more information about Family Promise’s services and ways to help, visit www.familypromisewc.org.