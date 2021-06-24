WEST BEND — Jon Majdoch and John Bagley are bringing Motor Mania back to the Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center Friday through Sunday, with over 1,000 hot rods and classics, live music, celebrities, vendors, food trucks and more.
Majdoch said that “cars, concerts and chaos” are the best words to describe the event.
“We’re going to have over 1,000 show cars and some pretty incredible concerts with bands like Steelheart, Jack Russell’s Steel White and Count’s 77,” he said.
The first Motor Mania took place on the 4th of July at the fairgrounds, which brought in over 2,000 cars and 6,000 people. This year’s event will be even larger, even among the largest shows in the country.
“Motor Mania is an event for everybody,” said Bagley “It does not discriminate against what year of car, what make of car — there is no cutoff. Everyone is welcome at Motor Mania.”
The event is one big car festival for all ages, from children to grandparents.
“Motor Mania is more than just a car show. It’s a community and it’s a lifestyle. We live this every day,” said Bagley.
Motor Mania was a childhood dream of Bagley’s, founder of the event and a Jackson native. They dreamed it up in Vegas and finally made it a reality in 2020.
The event will feature dozens of celebrities from band members to TV cast members, including the cast of the History Channel’s Counting Cars, Kevin Mack, Horny Mike, Ryan the Painter and Shannon the Bike Builder.
Several legendary monster truck drivers will also be at the event, including Showtime, Hot Rod Harry and Megatoy. The original driver of Big Foot, Jim Kramer, will make an appearance, as well as Street Outlaws’s Donn Gingrich with Gangster and Anthony Smith with Hercules.
West Bend’s own 57 Lady, Grace Braeger and her 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, will be there all three days. Braeger has owned her car for more than 60 years and has gained international recognition for her ride.
“It’s such a good car and everybody loves it,” said Braeger. “I get attention on the street wherever I go and it serves me so well. I had no reason to sell it.”
She purchased the car over 60 years ago from Braeger Chevrolet in Milwaukee. Although she is not related to the owner, she likes that the car has her name on it.
The 200-foot-by-150-foot burnout pit will be open Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings a burnout contest with more than $5,000 in cash prizes.
“You can take your car into a concrete area and spin your wheels, so you can put on a show and spin your tires and do everything you can’t do on the streets, but you can do it here,” said Majdoch.
Motor Mania kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday and goes until 10 p.m. The event returns 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Steelheart plays at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage followed by Jack Russell’s Great White at 9 p.m. on Friday.
Danny Koker’s Count’s 77 will play on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. Saturday.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit
motormaniaroadhouse.com/events or visit the event Facebook page, “‘Motor Mania’ …Takes Over The Washington County Fair Grounds.”