WAUKESHA — A motorcyclist who was involved in a vehicle crash where the motorcycle caught on fire Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
The identity of the victim has not yet been identified.
Police responded on Sunday around 5:12 p.m. after the Waukesha Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting that there was a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.
City of Waukesha Police and Fire Units responded and located a 4-vehicle motor vehicle crash scene. The investigation reveals that a Ford 150 struck a motorcycle and then a Dodge Durango and Toyota Sienna struck the Ford 150. The motorcycle started on fire in the middle of the intersection, according to the Waukesha Police Department.
Citizen witnesses attempted lifesaving measures to the operator of the motorcycle until emergency responders arrived, officials said. The City of Waukesha Fire Department provided paramedic level care on scene and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Intersections around the area of Highway 164, Highway 59, Les Paul Parkway and Racine Avenue were closed during the investigation for approximately five hours.
The police department’s investigative team is working in partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Waukesha Sheriff’s Office, City of Brookfield and Town of Brookfield Police Departments assisted with traffic control during the investigation.