Movie scene filmed in historic Ozaukee County courthouse

PORT WASHINGTON - The iconic Ozaukee County Historic Courthouse in Port Washington served as a setting for the filming of a scene in the upcoming movie “Good Morning Miss America” recently.
The movie is directed by and stars Katie O’Regan, who plays a woman trying to care for her aging parents from afar while quarreling with her sibling about how to care for them.
It also features Kapco Vice President of Community Relations Neil Willenson, who plays a judge in the film. Willenson’s list of acting credits has been growing lately, with gigs in movies, shorts and commercials, including one alongside Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.
The film is being released by Sacred Noise Society, Inc. next year.
“The opportunity to feature our grand courtroom in a feature film was once in a lifetime for Ozaukee County and we are thrilled to assist Katie and Neil in this local production,” said Ozaukee County Administrator Jason Dzwinel. “Moreover elderly care is an issue near and dear to one of the important roles that the county plays for those we serve.”
The courtroom filming, which occurred last Saturday, was selected with Willenson’s assistance.
The movie also stars Dean Scofield, Diana Angelina and Liza Asner, daughter of Ed Asner.