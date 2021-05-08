MOWA is a 2021 Blue Star Museum

WEST BEND — The Museum of Wisconsin Art joins museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer.
The 2021 program will begin on Armed Forces Day on May 15 and end on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the launch of the Blue Star Museums 2021 program,” said Laurie Winters, executive director and CEO. “As a participant in this program each year, we’re honored to provide military families the opportunity to create special memories and experience Wisconsin art and artists this summer.”
Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide. Blue Star Museums include children’s museums, art, science and history museums, zoos, gardens, lighthouses and more. All hail from 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Find the list of participating museums at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.
“Like the resilience that military families demonstrate time and again, MOWA is an example of resiliency in the arts sector over the past year,” said Ann Eilers, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “We are grateful to MOWA for their leadership in strengthening community through their participation in the Blue Star Museums program this summer.”
The free admission program is available for those currently serving and the U.S. Military-Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.
MOWA, at 205 Veterans Ave., is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.