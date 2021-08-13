MEQUON — Mequon city officials will review their ordinance prohibiting political signs on public property after the organizers of a drive to recall four Mequon-Thiensville School Board members threatened to take legal action against the city, according to recall organizers.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, acting on behalf of the recall group, recently sent a letter to Mequon Mayor John Wirth and City Administrator Will Jones threatening legal action if the city “attempts to enforce a sign ordinance” with regard to recall organizers, according to a Law & Liberty press release.
The group, known as WILL, argued that the ordinance violates organizers’ First Amendment rights.
Jones on Wednesday confirmed that the city is reviewing its code dealing with political signs.
The city of Mequon, in its administration of local, state and federal law, is committed to the fair and equitable treatment of all concerned in a manner consistent with the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions,” he said in a statement. “Late last week, it was brought to the city’s attention that certain aspects of its sign ordinance – specifically related to the placement of political signs – might not meet the free speech protections guaranteed under the United States Constitution, as recently interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court. In light of this information, the city of Mequon will be initiating a comprehensive review of its current ordinance to ensure that it does not infringe upon rights guaranteed under state or federal law. During this period, the city will not seek to enforce any provisions of its existing ordinance that have been identified as possibly to be in conflict with either state or federal law.”
Recall organizers are working to oust School Board members Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Khan and Chris Schultz over issues that include the district’s pandemic plan that required students and staff last year to wear masks and socially distance. They say student performance is down while district spending is up.
“The First Amendment has been vindicated,” said WILL Deputy Counsel Dan Lennington. “Recall organizers can now be confident that their freedom of speech and right to petition the government will not be infringed. We appreciate the city of Mequon for taking this issue. seriously and committing to a review and revision of city ordinances to ensure complete compliance with the Constitution.”
The Mequon Common Council did go into closed session Tuesday night to address a “potential claim of Amber Schroeder relating to political signage on public property,” but took no action following the closed meeting. Schroeder is one of the parents organizing the recall petition.
In a July blog post, Mequon Mayor John Wirth said the city takes no position on any political affiliation, but “only fairly and impartially applies the law.”
He said people have the right to collect signatures or pass out literature on public property, including sidewalks. They cannot, according to city ordinance, post signs and banners on public property, either on or into the ground or attached to any item. They may carry protest or advocacy signs on public property.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty said that on at least four occasions, Mequon police officers “demanded” that recall petitioners stop displaying a sign on public property. In one case, police told an organizer that she would be cited if she displayed the sign again.
WILL says the city’s ordinance violates the Constitution by regulating signs based on their content, and that Mequon allows other types of signs.