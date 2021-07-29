MEQUON — What many hoped would be an upcoming school year resembling prepandemic times with far fewer COVID-19 precautions is now being called into doubt.
At the end of the last school year, the rate of positive COVID cases was steadily dropping while the number of those vaccinated continued to climb. The Centers for Disease Control relaxed indoor mask requirements and while area school districts did not eliminate the face covering requirement for students and staff, many looked forward to the upcoming school year with hope.
Now, with fewer than six weeks until the start of the school year, the highly contagious delta variant is spreading and kids under 12 cannot yet receive the vaccine, causing concern among some parents and staff.
At Monday’s meeting of the Mequon-Thiensville School Board, Superintendent Matthew Joynt said there’s been an uptick in people contacting the district to ask about its COVID mitigation measures for the upcoming school year.
Last Friday, the district released a draft mitigation plan that is consistent with the July 16 Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department’s Safety Considerations for K-12 Schools. That document was created using CDC guidance.
“This is an evolving process, and this document may be updated as new data becomes available and more of the population becomes eligible for vaccination,” according to the health department report.
It shows four levels of mitigation strategies based on community transmission levels and vaccination rates. These range from low risk, in which there are nine or fewer new COVID cases, to high, where there are 100 or more new cases.
The guidelines also say that people who are fully vaccinated or previously diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last three months do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.
It also noted that a current CDC order requires that all students participating in school transportation services to wear a face covering while riding the bus.
Joynt said that, since Friday, 120 people have responded to a district survey asking for feedback on the draft plan.
Of those, 15% shared support for the plan, 37% said they believed face coverings should be optional for students no matter what and 47% of parents said they supported requiring face coverings for those who are not vaccinated or in those settings “So, much as you would predict, the community is pre-split,” Joynt said.
They are so split that a group of parents have organized a recall against four of the MTSD School Board members, saying that they have abdicated their duties to Joynt in allowing the face covering and social distancing mandates. Members targeted for recall are Wendy Francour, Erik Hollander, Akram Khan and Chris Schultz.
Dozens of parents spoke at Monday’s meeting, so many that the regular School Board meeting — which started at 5:30 p.m. and was to be followed by the annual meeting at 7 p.m. — had to be continued after the annual meeting to allow for the number of people who wanted to address the board.
Many, including Homestead High School graduate and current Denver Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris, said they supported the School Board and Joynt’s actions and thanked them for what they have done.
“Dr. Joynt has done nothing but what has been asked of him,” Harris said. “He’s trying to protect all of the students.”
Parent Jon Douglas suggested that MTSD think about grouping students by who is vaccinated and who is wearing face coverings, as some other districts around the country are considering.
But Amber Schroeder, one of the organizers of the recall, called the draft mitigation measures nothing but a “smoke screen for more contact tracing, a quarantine for healthy kids and masks on our children next year.”
She said it is senseless to use a countywide burden rate to determine what happens to their children.
“With just 13 cases in our entire county, the county of Ozaukee, our children would be subjected to mandatory quarantine and healthy kids will be sent home, potentially putting them even more behind in their school work, adding additional stress to them and their families and creating an emotional burden they shouldn’t have to carry.”