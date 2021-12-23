MEQUON - The Mequon-Thiensville School district announced Tuesday that it will appeal a court decision that requires it to release the email addresses of parents to a Mequon resident who sued for the list.
The district also showed that a survey of parents found overwhelming support for keeping the addresses private.
“It is our belief that if left unchallenged, the trial court’s decision would significantly impact the district’s ability to protect the privacy interests of parents and interested parties who provide us with personal information for the sole purpose of supporting the academic interests of their students,” the district said in a statement Tuesday, the same day that the appeal was filed.
Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge Steven Cain ruled Oct. 29 the district must share the email list with Mequon resident Mark Gierl, who sued the district after learning of a June 24, 2020, school district email inviting parents to view a web-based seminar called “The Talk: A Necessary Conversation on Privilege and Race with Our Children.” Topics included the “spectrum of racism,” the “phenomenon of the George Floyd Case” and “interventions to help become a powerful ally.”
Gierl, who is a Mequon alderman, said he wanted the email addresses so that he could provide an alternative message to parents. He has said in the past that he believes the school district was pushing critical race theory, which he called a Marxist, socialist philosophy that makes one skin color the oppressor and the other the oppressed.
Cain said in his ruling that there is a presumption that all government records - not some government records - are subject to disclosure. He also emphasized that in 2015, the district released a parent email list to a former Mequon mayor to share information about the Mequon Nature Preserve and the public library, and that not one parent expressed concern.
Cain also noted that the district used the contact data to email a “multitude” of other communications “that really may stray from what traditionally may be considered school-related.”
The district said in its statement that this case has statewide importance because there is no case law or authority providing guidance to school districts when deciding whether to release private, personal information to a public records requester.
“The result of this case could influence the application of the public records law in our state moving forward,” it said.
The statement said that board members focused on two main goals in deciding to appeal: compliance and support with the law providing access to public records, and honoring their promise to families to protect this information from public access for reasons that are not related to the educational mission of the district.
“We want to ensure the public that this decision also represents our responsibility to taxpayers, who support the mission of the district financially. To that end, we are moving forward with the support of our insurer,” the statement said. “Apart from our original deductible, which has been met, the district will not spend or incur expenses in pursuing this appeal.”
A survey sent to parents Nov. 19 found that 89% of the 1,054 respondents said that, if they had the choice, they would prefer that their personal email address be kept private from a third party requesting that information; 7% said no and 4% said they had no opinion.
A second question asked parents if, assuming there was no additional taxpayer expense, the district should appeal the judge’s recent decision. Of the 1,052 people who responded, 83% said yes, 13% said no and 5% said no.
MTSD Director of Communication and Engagement Molly Loucks said the district has also heard directly from “a few parents” who specifically requested that their email addresses not be released.
Gierl’s attorney, Tom Kamenick, who is the president and founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project, said Wednesday that the district has so far refused to turn over any of its half-dozen or so distribution lists, including those it uses for alumni or community engagement.
Kamenick said it is unfortunate that the district has decided to appeal and that the court was very clear in its ruling that the district was using the list for “advocacy and community engagement.”
He said that email addresses are simple “directory information,” such as parent addresses and phone numbers, which by law are open to the public and have been for decades.
Kamenick said he found the survey strange, but was not surprised by the results.
“I’ve never seen a party in litigation take a survey on what their litigation strategy should be,” he said. “I’m not surprised with how the survey was phrased, but it’s not a question of whether the parents want it or not, but it’s a question of whether the law requires it.”
The case will now move on to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 2.