Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with increasing clouds. Low 13F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.