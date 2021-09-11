MUKWONAGO — Although no student in K-12 schools today was alive during the September 11, 2001 attacks, Mukwonago High School is utilizing the first-hand accounts of others to give them a deeper understanding.
The high school social studies department is compiling memories and remembrances from others, locals and non-locals alike, to share their first-hand experiences. The submissions are being taken via a Google form and are still being accepted.
To submit a first-hand experience of what you experienced on September 11, 2001, visit https://rb.gy/mluunp.
“We hope that we can help them understand more of the event through this,” said social studies teacher Maura Frenn. “Anyone (can) tell us what they remember about that day and we can use that in our classroom.”
Frenn said there’s been more than 200 responses so far, including a Mukwonago alumni who was living in Washington, D.C. when the Pentagon was struck and another from a person as far away as London. She said she spoke just yesterday with the mother of a student living in Manhattan at the time and connected with her while she was filing out the Google form.
“She said to me it was almost cathartic,” Frenn said. “She said to me she collected up newspapers and things that she’s going to bring in so students can look at them.”
Students and teachers also constructed a display of nearly 3,000 American flags outside the school this week, with each flag bearing the name of a person who died in the attacks.
Mukwonago High School student Matt Guch said as he was putting out the flags for display, he “realized how many people died... I feel like I felt that.”
Sammy Rucinski, also a student, said the experience “helped me connect more.”
“I thought it was especially sad,” said student Brianna Ginsch. “How many ribbons and flags we had total.”
Health and physical education teacher Margie Canfield recalled how in 2001 she tried to comfort a student whose father was flying to New York that day and worried about how to contact him in that pre-smartphone age.
She said as the names were being put on the flags, it became emotional for students who would see “and unborn child” listed after the mother’s name or conclude that a married couple or family had died together.
Since the display was put up, Frenn said locals are calling in thanking the school and also sharing their own stories.
Frenn said the effort wasn’t limited to the social studies department, but had contributions from buildings and grounds staff, students and other teachers — the girls tennis team even stopped practice to come and help.
“It was a full school affair, it really was,” she said. “I’m just thankful.”