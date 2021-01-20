Mukwonago teacher suspended, charged with having sex with minor

WAUKESHA — A teacher in the Mukwonago Area School District is being held on a $250,000 cash bail following allegations that he had sex with a minor in Delafield earlier this month.
Ali Gholi Shiran, 35, was charged Monday in Waukesha County Circuit Court with one count of sexual assault of a child under 16 and exposing himself to a child, as well as two counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime. He faces 123.5 years in prison if convicted.
Mark Kershek, an attorney who appeared with Shiran as a friend of the court for hearings this week, said Shiran has expressed interest in having him as counsel, but asked Tuesday for a continuance in two weeks to allow for a determination about whether he will formally represent Shiran. The next hearing in the case was set for Feb. 2. Also at Tuesday’s hearing, it was determined that the parties will defer to Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr. regarding an order for an HIV test of Shiran’s blood.
Shawn McNulty, superintendent of the Mukwonago Area School District, sent a letter to district parents Monday advising them that Shiran had been arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with a child who was not a student of the district.
“Upon being notified by law enforcement, the District immediately suspended the teacher and has notified state officials at the Department of Public Instruction of the law enforcement investigation and the circumstances surrounding it,” his letter said.
According to state DPI records, the status of Shiran’s license was listed Tuesday as “Under Investigation.” He received his provisional license in July, with an expiration of June 20, 2023. He is licensed in family and consumer education, English as a second language, and elementary and middle school education.
DPI spokesman Chris Bucher said by law he could only confirm that an investigation into whether Shiran’s license will be revoked is ongoing. State law provides that “the state superintendent shall revoke” a teacher’s license without a hearing on the matter if a teacher is convicted of one of several felonies, including the counts against Shiran.
Shiran is no longer listed in the school district’s online staff directory, but a search of his name on the district website indicates Shiran was a Family and Consumer Science Teacher — Culinary Arts.
Allegations
According to the complaint in the case, all of the alleged criminal conduct and communications leading up to it took place when the alleged victim was in the city of Delafield on Jan. 9, and Jan. 16. It said Delafield police were notified Jan. 13 by a school staffer at an unnamed Waukesha County school who reported an indecent exposure or sexual assault had occurred Jan. 9. That staffer said “he was told a 14 y/o juvenile student had mistakenly entered a teacher’s vehicle on the school property and told the teacher he was ‘getting naked.’ This teacher, Witness B, notified school staff who then started an internal investigation to determine who this 14 y/o juvenile was,” the complaint said.
School officials identified that boy and obtained his phone. It showed numerous chat logs and digital content had been shared with a user named “GYPSY85,” which was linked to Shiran, the complaint said. Included in the information was an explicit photo of Shiran sent to the boy’s phone early on the morning of Jan. 9, the complaint said.
Later that day, surveillance video showed the teen was inside one of the school buildings — which school was not identified in the complaint. Video surveillance also captured the 14-year-old alleged victim getting into the passenger side of a sedan, which then drove away but reappeared nine minutes later nearby, at which point the teen is observed getting out of the passenger seat and running away from the vehicle.
During a forensic interview, the boy disclosed that an “unknown adult male had sexual intercourse” with him, and the subject knew he was only 14, the complaint said, adding that the two parties exchanged explicit photos.
On Jan. 14, a police officer posing as the boy on his phone arranged to meet GYPSY85 for sex again in a Delafield park on Jan. 16. At the arranged time, Shiran is seen parking his car near and walking into St. John’s Park, where he was arrested, the complaint in the case said.