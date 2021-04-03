MENOMONEE FALLS — Firefighters from 36 departments from six counties joined together Friday afternoon and evening to extinguish grass fires in the Menomonee Falls area.
Around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Waukesha County Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting several large grass fires along the railroad tracks in the area between Pilgrim and Lannon roads in Menomonee Falls, according to a press release. About five minutes later, emergency personnel began to arrive on scene and called for more assistance from other departments. In total aid was offered by 36 departments from the Menomonee Falls Fire Department’s MABAS partners from Waukesha, Milwaukee, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, and Racine counties on Friday.
With the high winds and quickly moving fires on Friday, some residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, according to the release.
The incident was placed under control at approximately 8:07 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes at approximately 8:45 p.m.
As of midnight, there had been no reported injuries to emergency personnel or citizens. In addition, there had been no reported damage to any business or residential structure.
Menomonee Falls Fire Department Captain Gene Neyhart said at about 4:30 p.m. Friday most of the fires had been extinguished, but some were reigniting. He said the area is mostly swamp and woodland.
“They obviously have experience dealing with this, so it’s a great asset (and) resource to have,” Neyhart said of the DNR.
The DNR warned of “very high” fire danger across the state over the weekend. Due to the risk, burning remains suspended with DNR-issued during permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas across the DNR protection area.
Those outside a DNR protection area are urged to check with local authorities for any burning restrictions.
There have already been more than 200 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 450 acres. Fire officials anticipate a slightly longer than average fire season because of how early the snow melted around the state.
The earliest chance of minimal precipitation is expected Monday.