WAUKESHA — Multiple people were struck by a red SUV in downtown Waukesha partway through the Waukesha Christmas Parade this evening around 4:40 p.m.

Before the parade began, the vehicle was seen swerving around parade participants on Whiterock Avenue, including The Freeman van. Police vehicles with sirens and lights activated followed soon after, and then a fire truck.

The crowd that had gathered to watch the parade began dispersing suddenly and with urgency. People were heard calling for family members in a panicked state — a man was shouting a girl's name from the historic courthouse building's steps.

WATCH: Mayor Shawn Reilly and Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson provide an update on the incident in downtown Waukesha.

Multiple people from the Waukesha South High School Band were struck by the vehicle on West Main Street. Instruments were also seen scattered on the street, amongst victims.

Waukesha officials respond to the parade incident Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he's been in touch with Gov. Tony Evers' office as well as Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. Farrow participated in the parade to completion and was heading home when he saw the police squads.

Minutes after the incident, David Monfre said he saw a red vehicle “come barreling through” Main Street.

“My son just passed with his band, which is Waukesha South, and a truck (came) barreling through, almost hit the back of a float truck … he ended up hitting a bunch of band members and it went all the way up the road.”

Monfre was collecting some of the instruments for South, he said. He said he got in contact with his son, who wasn’t one of the ones that got hit, but almost was.

“I was calling for my son but I was also helping others that were injured, making sure that they were stable, talking to some of them, just making sure that (they could hear a comforting voice).”

Brendan Davis said he saw a red SUV-type vehicle traveling down Main Street.

“Unfortunately my two younger siblings are in the South band and we went over here to try to see if we could find them … my siblings are OK as well, but there’s just unconscious people everywhere. From the corner here and down there’s just blocks of people on the ground … that’s literally all we saw is a red (vehicle) come smashing into one vehicle, flying by, hitting a lot of people in the process.”

Allen Kind, a Horning Middle School Tech Education teacher attending with the school district, said he was in front of Divino Gelato Cafe and saw the red SUV "proceeding rather fast."

Kind said he saw one of the children get hit and upon seeing blood coming from his nose and mouth advised him to lay on his side. “I didn't want him choking on his blood,” he said.

"I saw at least five people get hit and I don't know where that vehicle stopped," Kind said. "I saw those kids falling... I knew that if that was one of my kids I'd want somebody there immediately."

Just across the street from Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys, Mark Schram gave his account.

"I'm sitting right in front of Allo! Chocolat and he was somehow able to get into the parade and he started running people over," said Mark Schram, a Waukesha native who lives in Darien.

Inside Martha Merrell’s immediately after the incident, a kid was seen with a bandaged head and a bleeding face. He was conscious and exited the business with others escorting him. Others inside the business were heard speaking or making panicked calls to family.

Inside Martha Merrell’s, Tyson Apfelbeck said he saw the suspect "literally just running people (over) and swerving pretty erratically." He said in his assessment people were hit intentionally, and estimated the vehicle to have been traveling at about 20 miles per hour.