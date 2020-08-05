OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department has recently identified a cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in young adults. The health department contact tracing team believes this cluster of cases is tied to recent attendance at large gatherings, including several graduation parties.
In one instance, an individual attended three separate social gatherings while symptomatic before testing positive.
As community members spend more time outside of the home and with others, the risk for COVID-19 spread increases.
In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department urges community support and cooperation with contact tracing. For contact tracing to be effective, it is important that all positive cases respond to the health department’s request for a positive case interview.
During a positive case interview, individuals are asked about their symptoms, places that they have been and the people that they have been in contact with. If that information is not provided during the interview, or if the interview is refused, contacts that should be completing a quarantine are missed, attendees at an event may be unaware of their exposure and the virus continues to spread. The information collected by the health department’s team is confidential and protected by HIPAA.
COVID-19 symptoms usually appear between two to 14 days after exposure and do not always present with a fever. Other common symptoms include: chills, fatigue, shortness or breath or difficulty breathing, cough, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
Those who are experiencing any of these symptoms should stay home and contact their medical provider to get tested.
COVID-19 spread in both Washington County and Ozaukee County is currently classified as “high risk.” It is important to continue to use caution by practicing physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and washing hands often.
To learn more about COVID019, visit the CDC website: www.cdc.gov/covid19, Wisconsin DHS website: www.dhs.wiconsin.gov/covid-19 or visit the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department website at www.washozwi.gov.