Museum of Wisconsin Art to celebrate 60th

WEST BEND — The Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., will be celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In just six decades Museum of Wisconsin Art has evolved from a small hometown gallery to one of the leading regional museums in the country,” said Jennifer Turner, director of communications and marketing at MOWA. “We focus on American art through the lens of a single state.”
This event and all the activities will be free for members of the museum. To become a member, go to https://wisconsinart.org/join.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a complimentary lemonade bar that will provide different add-ins and flavorings for anyone to mix with.
There will also be art making inside and outside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be the first in-person Studio Saturday since March of 2020. Members can participate in outdoor sidewalk chalking and indoor flower making for all ages. This activity is sponsored by Meijer, Turner added.
Beginning at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. MOWA will have its first exhibition opening party since March of 2020. The exhibition includes “Claiming Space: A New Century of Visionary Women” and “Carey Watters: Tiny Cuts.”
Members will be able to enjoy light snacks, an open bar, and live music while browsing through the new exhibitions and interact with the artists.
“When Melitta Hedwig Suder-Pick founded the museum with her two daughters in 1961, no one could have predicted the MOWA of today and its profound impact in inspiring, engaging, and fostering the arts and culture of Wisconsin,” Museum of Wisconsin Art said on its Facebook page.
MOWA is one of the top museums of regional art in the country with over 5,000 works of contemporary and historic art by more than 350 artists.
The museum has been in downtown West Bend since 2013.
To learn more about the museum and see what other events to look forward to, visit https://wisconsinart.org.
“We want to give a heartfelt thank you to our members for being part of our story over the past 60 years,” Turner said.