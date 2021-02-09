Name of suspect released in ongoing Town of Kewaskum investigation

TOWN OF KEWASKUM — The man who caused an exchange of fire with police last Wednesday in the Town of Kewaskum after breaking into a home has been identified by the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
The deceased man is identified as Nicholas S. Pingel of West Bend.
Local law enforcement were called to Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum following a 911 phone call from a resident reporting a subject that forced his way into the residence, demanding the keys to a vehicle. At the scene, the first arriving deputies encountered an armed suspect on Forest View Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Goodman and the suspect – Pingel, age 30 – exchanged gunfire and Pingel was struck by a law enforcement round. A perimeter was established and a drone located a subject matching the Pingel’s description a short distance north of the deputy’s initial encounter. Officers approached and located the suspect deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was also located near the decedent.
An autopsy confirmed that Pingel died as the result of the law enforcement round.
“Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Goodman has been placed on administrative leave as a standard protocol pending the outcome of the independent investigation. He is a nine-year veteran of Washington County law enforcement,” reads a press release from the DOJ.
According to a separate press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, interviews with Pingel’s immediate family members and associates suggest he struggled with substantial mental health issues for at least the past decade and was completely disconnected from direct family members for the week preceding the incident. His behavior became increasingly erratic and Pingel displayed signs of extreme paranoia in the weeks leading up to his murderous crime spree.
“It’s believed Pingel stopped taking his medication which helped him cope with his serious mental illness,” reads the release.
Investigators, through interviews with known associates, determined Pingel stayed at an acquaintances apartment in the central portion of the city of West Bend starting on Friday, Jan. 29. Due to his erratic, but non-threatening behavior, he was asked to leave the apartment the following day. Evidence suggests he may have been covertly staying overnight in the common basement area of that apartment for the nights leading up to Wednesday morning.
Sheriff’s Office officials added that drug use could be a contributing factor to Pingel’s erratic behavior as well. Preliminary toxicology tests showed the presence of marijuana. More comprehensive toxicology results are pending.
DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the other deaths associated with this event.