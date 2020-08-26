KENOSHA - Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that he authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County, as President Donald Trump tweeted that the governor has agreed to accept federal assistance.
“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)... ...TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!,” the president tweeted.
Evers is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.
On Tuesday night, two protestors were killed and another was injured around midnight in Kenosha.
In response to Evers’ acceptance of federal assistance, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Bryan Steil, both Republicans from Wisconsin, said, “It is a tragedy that two people had to lose their lives before Gov. Evers was willing to set aside politics and accept President Trump’s help to restore order in Kenosha. Violence and chaos like we’ve seen the last three nights do nothing to advance justice, and they drown out the voices of those protesting peacefully. Going forward, our focus should be on healing - for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha.”