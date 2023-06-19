FILE - Abdullah Omar, from Iraq, holds his information packet and an American flag during a naturalization ceremony on Jan. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. Two decades after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, thousands of Iraqis are still trying to emigrate to the United States. An estimated 164,000 Iraqis have already found homes in America since the 2003 invasion. But many are still waiting. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)