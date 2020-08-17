FILE - In this July 27, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The first national political convention of the coronavirus era has arrived. For four consecutive nights beginning Monday, Aug. 17, Democrats from across the country will gather in front of screens for the all-virtual affair that will showcase the diversity of the modern-day Democratic Party and test Biden's ability to energize his sprawling coalition. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)