FILE - Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group charged in the Jan. 6, Capitol attack. The defendants facing jurors in the latest trial are Joseph Hackett, Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)