FILE - Rev. Al Sharpton speaks during the funeral for Andrew Brown Jr. on May 3, 2021, at Fountain of Life Church in Elizabeth City, N.C. On Monday, June 6, 2022, a North Carolina sheriff’s office announced a $3 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the family of Brown Jr., who was shot and killed while unarmed by sheriff’s deputies more than a year earlier. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)