FILE - Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, among them Haitian-American citizens James Solages, left, and Joseph Vincent, second left, are shown to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. U.S. officials say four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse have been transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges. The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, that the suspects include James Solages and Joseph Vincent. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)