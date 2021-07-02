Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announces Democratic appointments to a new select committee to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021. From left are Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Bennie Thompson D-Miss., who will lead the panel. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who was ousted from the GOP leadership for criticizing Trump, accepted Pelosi's invitation to join the committee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)