FILE - A man receives a flu shot in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. This winter's mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much of the U.S., according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in February 2022, but health officials are not ready to call it over. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP, File)