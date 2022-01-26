FILE - This artist sketch depicts Marc Hearron, petitioner for Whole Woman's Health, standing while speaking to the Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Washington. Seated to Hearron's left is Judd Stone II, Texas Solicitor General. Justices seated from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associated Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Dana Verkouteren via AP, File)