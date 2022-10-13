FILE - New students at Bear River High School, in Grass Valley, Calif., gather to see their school schedules during the first morning of school, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, for the 2022-2023 school. ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP, File)