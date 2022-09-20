FILE - Nicky Sundt, of Washington, holds a sign with an image depicting Medusa that says, "Remember in November, Vote!," outside of the Supreme Court, June 29, 2022, in Washington. Democrats are pumping an unprecedented amount of money into advertising related to abortion rights, underscoring how central the message is to the party in the final weeks before the November midterm elections. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)