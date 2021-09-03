In this Aug. 31 , 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Army, Afghan children take a piece of chalk at a children's activity event held by non-governmental charities at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. U.S. officials are looking into reports that in the frantic evacuation of desperate Afghans from Kabul, older men were admitted together with young girls they claimed as “brides” or otherwise sexually abused. One internal document seen by The Associated Press says the State Department has sought “urgent guidance” from other agencies after purported child brides were brought to Fort McCoy. (Spc. Rhianna Ballenger/U.S. Army via AP)