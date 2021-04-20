FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad attends the inauguration ceremony for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. There are growing concerns about one American who risks being left behind as the U.S. moves to withdraw its military from Afghanistan. A contractor from Lombard, Illinois, Mark Frerichs, is believed to have been held for more than a year by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)