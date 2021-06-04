FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, then-White House counsel Don McGahn listens as Supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. After years of trying, the House Judiciary Committee is set to question McGahn on June 4, 2021, two years after House Democrats originally sought his testimony as part of investigations into former President Donald Trump. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)