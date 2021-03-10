Milwaukee, WI (53187)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly clear conditions overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.