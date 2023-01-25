FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German army Bundeswehr soldiers at a "Leopard 2" main battle tank during a training and instruction exercise in in Ostenholz, Germany, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Scholz is expected to announce Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 that his government will approve supplying German-made battle tanks to Ukraine. (Moritz Frankenberg/dpa via AP, File)