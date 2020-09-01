FILE - This 2016 file photo provided by The Xerces Society shows a rusty patched bumblebee in Minnesota, which was officially designated an endangered species March 21, 2017. Federal regulators said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, they won't designate critical habitat for the rusty patched bumblebee, the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be listed as endangered. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the species can get along without having specially protected habitat, even though its population has dropped 90% in the past two decades. (Sarah Foltz Jordan/The Xerces Society via AP, File)