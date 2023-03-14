FILE - Cars line up at the Paso del Norte international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, below, on the border with El Paso, Texas, top, Nov. 8, 2021. A large group of migrants in Mexico who were poised to barge into the U.S. over the weekend were blocked from crossing the bridge, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. The migrants were “posing a potential threat to make a mass entry,” and physical barriers were put up to restrict their entry on Sunday afternoon, spokesperson Roger Maier said in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, file)