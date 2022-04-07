This image taken from a video issued by as-Sahab, al-Qaida's media branch, on April 5, 2022, shows Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri speaking. In the rare video, al-Zawahri praises Muskan Khan, an Indian Muslim woman who in February defied a ban on hijab wearing, revealing the first proof in months that he is still alive. (as-Sahab via AP)