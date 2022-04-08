FILE - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, leave the chamber after a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 10, 2017. A rural Alaska man who threatened to kill both of Alaska's U.S. senators in a series of profanity-laden messages left at their congressional offices will be sentenced Friday, April 8, 2022. Jay Allen Johnson, who said he was too old and ill to carry out his threats, partially blamed his behavior on the mixture of pain medications and alcohol and the isolation that was prevalent during the five-month span of 2021 when he left the threatening voicemails. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)