FILE - Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., stops to talk with reporters after a House Democratic Caucus meeting with President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, on Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. A resounding loss in Virginia and barely pulling out a New Jersey victory have Democrats fretting a blowout in next year's midterm elections. "Is this '09 all over again? This is exactly what happened in '09 and it did portend a catastrophe in 2010," said Connolly. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)