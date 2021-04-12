TORONTO — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more contagious virus variants.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is moving schools to online-only after the April break this week.
Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province-wide.
Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers. March break was previously moved this week in April.