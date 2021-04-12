Virus Outbreak Canada

Kendra Kahnapace talks with Alexandra Grant at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic run by the Waakebiness-Bryce Institute for Indigenous Health and the University of Toronto Dalla Lana School of Health, in Toronto, Saturday, April 10, 2021. The vaccination center serves Toronto's Indigenous community. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

 Chris Young

TORONTO — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by more contagious virus variants.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is moving schools to online-only after the April break this week.

Schools in Canada’s largest city of Toronto were already shut since last Wednesday. Now it will be province-wide.

Ontario is now seeing more than 4,000 new infections a day in recent days and record intensive care numbers. March break was previously moved this week in April.

